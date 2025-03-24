Rig hauling toilet paper and paper towels catches fire in North Carolina

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A television station in North Carolina reported that a tractor-trailer carrying toilet paper and paper towels caught fire on Interstate 85 in Rowan County, North Carolina early Saturday morning.
WBTV reported that according to the Miller’s Ferry Fire Department, it happened around 5 a.m. on Interstate 85 North near the Innes Street exit.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said three of the four northbound lanes were closed in the area as a result of the fire.
The scene was cleared just before 9 a.m. Crews from the Miller’s Ferry, Salisbury, South Salisbury and Union fire departments worked to extinguish the fire.
It has been a busy 10 days for the Miller’s Creek FD.
On May 15, the department worked two rollover accidents with occupants pinned inside the vehicle. One occurring on I-85 at mile marker 79 and the other near mile marker 82. Both accidents occurred within hours of each other.
