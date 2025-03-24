TheTrucker.com
Rig hauling toilet paper and paper towels catches fire in North Carolina

By Bruce Guthrie -
A big rig hauling toilet paper and paper towels caught fire on I-85 in North Carolina. (Courtesy of Mills Creek Fire Department)

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A television station in North Carolina reported that a tractor-trailer carrying toilet paper and paper towels caught fire on Interstate 85 in Rowan County, North Carolina early Saturday morning.

WBTV reported that according to the Miller’s Ferry Fire Department, it happened around 5 a.m. on Interstate 85 North near the Innes Street exit.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said three of the four northbound lanes were closed in the area as a result of the fire.

The scene was cleared just before 9 a.m. Crews from the Miller’s Ferry, Salisbury, South Salisbury and Union fire departments worked to extinguish the fire.

It has been a busy 10 days for the Miller’s Creek FD.

On May 15, the department worked two rollover accidents with occupants pinned inside the vehicle. One occurring on I-85 at mile marker 79 and the other near mile marker 82. Both accidents occurred within hours of each other.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

