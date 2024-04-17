Rig hauling US mail bursts into flames, closing parts of I-64 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia emergency officials battled a massive big rig fire on the morning of April 17 along Interstate 64 in Norfolk.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the truck was hauling U.S. mail.
Officials said to expect travel delays in the area for much of the day.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
