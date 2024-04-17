TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Rig hauling US mail bursts into flames, closing parts of I-64 in Norfolk

By John Worthen -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Rig hauling US mail bursts into flames, closing parts of I-64 in Norfolk
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Rig hauling US mail bursts into flames, closing parts of I-64 in Norfolk
This 18-wheeler hauling mail caught fire on Wednesday, April 17, along Interstate 64 in Norfolk, Va. No injuries were reported. (Courtesy: Virginia State Police)

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia emergency officials battled a massive big rig fire on the morning of April 17 along Interstate 64 in Norfolk.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the truck was hauling U.S. mail.

Officials said to expect travel delays in the area for much of the day.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

Rig hauling US mail bursts into flames, closing parts of I-64 in Norfolk

Comment

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE