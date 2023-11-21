Rig obliterated in Maryland traffic circle wreck, trapping driver

RISING SUN, Md. — Rescue workers freed a trapped 18-wheeler operator who crashed into a wooded area on Nov. 21 at a Maryland traffic circle.

According to a Facebook post from the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun, Maryland, chainsaws and other equipment were used to rescue the driver, who wrecked at around 4:30 a.m.

Information about their condition was not provided, nor was the cause of the accident. No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.

Photos from the scene show the tractor completely crushed between thick brush and trees.

The post about the accident featured dozens of comments, with some writing how dangerous the traffic circle can be.

“The warnings at the Circle are not adequate for tractor trailers or any commercial vehicles they don’t actuate until after the trucks are already passed there’s no indications on the concrete down below it’s a shame I brought it to their attention before if you’re not from the area you’re on top of it before you know it prayers to the truck driver and anybody was involved,” wrote Thomas Edwards.

Sheila Bare wrote: “Needs more signs and more lighting! Way too many accidents at the circles! Hope the driver of this vehicle is okay.”

Stephanie Barrows said: “I almost got hit last week, somebody didn’t look and see me in the circle and almost hit me as they tried to enter. Smh. People need to pay attention. I hope the driver is okay.”