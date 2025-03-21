Ryder races towards its first NASCAR sponsorship with Frankie Muniz

MIAMI, Fla. — Ryder System Inc. is entering the racing world with a marketing sponsorship in the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series of driver and television star, Frankie Muniz.

“As one of the largest fleet owners of commercial trucks in North America, we see tremendous business value in aligning with a NASCAR truck driver,” says Stephanie Wicky, vice president of marketing for Ryder. “Frankie brings an incredible work ethic, determination, and passion for excellence—qualities that resonate with our brand and our customers in transportation—especially in the commercial fleet rental and leasing industries.”

Muniz to Debut No. 33 Ryder Ford F-150

As the first NASCAR driver to be sponsored by Ryder, Muniz will debut the No. 33 Ryder Ford F-150 for Reaume Brothers Racing featuring Ryder-branded livery, along with team uniforms showcasing the Ryder logo, during the Baptist Health 200 on March 21 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The team uniform, gear, and several race-day assets will include Ryder-branding throughout the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

“It’s an honor to represent Ryder, a company with such a deep history in trucking and logistics,” said NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Driver Frankie Muniz. “The connection between NASCAR and Ryder makes perfect sense—both are driven by innovation, performance, and an incredible team behind the scenes making it all happen. I’m excited to get behind the wheel of the No. 33 Ryder Ford F-150 and compete at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.”

Muniz is well-known for playing the title character of the Fox sitcom Malcolm in the Middle for which he was nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globe Awards.

Celebrating Founder Jim Ryder

The No. 33 and Ford truck carry special significance for Ryder, paying homage to the company’s founding in 1933 in Miami when Jim Ryder launched the business with a single Ford Model-A pickup truck. Now, more than 90 years later, Ryder launches its brand into motorsports—this time on a high-performance Ford F-150, driven by Muniz, in one of the world’s most-watched racing series.

While Muniz will be the face of the sponsorship, Ryder recognizes the skilled team of professionals behind every race—just like the 5,000 expertly trained truck technicians across North America who keep Ryder’s and its customers’ trucks on the road every day. The sponsorship also connects to Ryder’s commitment to technician excellence, celebrating the best in fleet maintenance.

Advanced Fleet Tech

Additionally, NASCAR’s dedication to vehicle innovation aligns with Ryder’s focus on advancing fleet technology, maintenance solutions, and sustainable transportation—ensuring the trucks of tomorrow are safer, more efficient, and more reliable than ever.

“Like Ryder, NASCAR prioritizes safety, innovation, and the expertise of the drivers and technicians who keep these vehicles performing at their best,” said Tom Havens, president of fleet management solutions for Ryder. “There’s a natural alignment between our brand and NASCAR—not only in the vehicles but in the values we share. Frankie Muniz embodies the same drive and determination that has fueled Ryder for more than 90 years, and we’re excited to see the No. 33 Ryder Ford F-150 hit the track.”

The race will be broadcast live on FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on channel 90 at 8 PM ET.