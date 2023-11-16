San Francisco Bay Bridge shut down by protestors

Traffic Stopped on Bay Bridge by Protesters @CitizenApp
SAN FRANCISCO — Over 50 protesters have shut down part of the Bay Bridge, which connects San Francisco to the East Bay (Oakland). The westbound, and the eastbound lanes are completely stopped. The protesters are demanding that President Biden insist on a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. A group of the protesters also held a “die-in,” draping themselves with white sheets and signs that read “11,000 dead.” All local and state police units responded to the protest and were making arrests. Several vehicles have been towed.
With the traffic burden with President Biden in San Francisco, all vehicles including trucks should completely avoid the Bay Bridge and the surrounding areas at this time. The Bay Area is already a challenging metro area for truckers, and today just made it a bit worse.
As of the writing of this story there was no set time to reopen the bridge according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
