San Francisco Bay Bridge shut down by protestors

By Linda Garner-Bunch -
A protest brought traffic on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco to a halt Thursday, Nov. 16. (Photo and Video Courtesy: Debbi Masterson)

Traffic Stopped on Bay Bridge by Protesters @CitizenApp

Bay Brg 8:32:40 AM PST

SAN FRANCISCO — Over 50 protesters have shut down part of the Bay Bridge, which connects San Francisco to the East Bay (Oakland).  The westbound, and the eastbound lanes are completely stopped.  The protesters are demanding that President Biden insist on a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.  A group of the protesters also held a “die-in,” draping themselves with white sheets and signs that read “11,000 dead.” All local and state police units responded to the protest and were making arrests.  Several vehicles have been towed.

With the traffic burden with President Biden in San Francisco, all vehicles including trucks should completely avoid the Bay Bridge and the surrounding areas at this time.  The Bay Area is already a challenging metro area for truckers, and today just made it a bit worse.

As of the writing of this story there was no set time to reopen the bridge according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Linda Garner-Bunch has been in publishing for more than 30 years. You name it, Linda has written about it. She has served as an editor for a group of national do-it-yourself publications and has coordinated the real estate section of Arkansas’ only statewide newspaper, in addition to working on a variety of niche publications ranging from bridal magazines to high-school sports previews and everything in between. She is also an experienced photographer and copy editor who enjoys telling the stories of the “Knights of the Highway,” as she calls our nation’s truck drivers.

