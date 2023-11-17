Reye’s Coca-Cola Bottling adds 20 eCascadias to Downey, California, site

PORTLAND, Ore. — Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling (RCCB) has added 20 zero-emission battery-electric Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 tractors to its Downey, California, site. Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced the delivery of the trucks on Nov. 16. The eCascadias are the first zero-emission heavy-duty tractors to be incorporated into RCCB’s Downey fleet.

“Our collaboration with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling marks a significant milestone in promoting sustainable transportation,” said David Carson, senior vice president of sales and marketing at DTNA. “The integration of Freightliner eCascadias into RCCB’s fleet showcases that business and environmental responsibility can go hand-in-hand, all while fostering innovation and efficiency.”

RCCB’s eCascadias will rely on 20 Detroit eFill commercial charging stations that have been installed at the Downey facility. To complement the charging stations, RCCB is using the Detroit Charger Management System, a software solution designed to enable efficient energy management, ultimately reducing operational costs. Working closely with Detroit eConsulting, which is comprised of a team of eMobility experts dedicated to every step of the electric truck conversion process, RCCB ensured the best possible site design and seamless integration of the eCascadias into their fleet.

According to DTNA, the 20 eCascadia tractors are expected to reduce RCCB’s diesel fuel usage by 40,000 gallons per year.

“We’re excited to roll out these 100% electric, zero-emission heavy-duty tractors as we strive toward our goal of reducing our carbon emissions in our operations by 30 percent by 2030,” said Tim Heinen, vice president of strategic infrastructure and development at RCCB. “Our electric fleet for Downey, which now includes electric semi-trucks and electric customer care vehicles, will serve customers throughout Southern California and build on our commitment to make a positive difference in our communities.”

According to a statement from DTNA, Freightliner’s eCascadias provide optimal productivity for fleets looking to make a change to efficient, zero-emission tractors. The trucks can be recharged to 80% capacity in as little as two-and-a-half to two hours and are available with a variety of battery and drive axle options that deliver a range of 155, 220 or 230 miles of travel, depending on the specific setup. These configurations “are ideal for short and regional haul routes involving depot-based charging, including the tasks of last-mile logistics, local and regional distribution, drayage, and warehouse-to-warehouse operations,” the statement notes.

“As a supporter of a greener, more sustainable future, the City of Downey congratulates Reyes Coca-Cola for incorporating electric heavy-duty trucks into its local fleet,” said Downey Mayor Claudia M. Frometa. “The increasing use of zero-emission vehicles is a benefit for everyone, which is why we appreciate being chosen as home base for these impressive trucks.”