Agreement between Mack Trucks, UAW covers nearly 4,000 workers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Members of the United Auto Workers Union (UAW) ratified a new five-year collective bargaining agreement with Mack Trucks, according to a statement released Nov. 15 by Mack Trucks. The agreement covers about 3,900 employees at Mack facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.
“The new agreement guarantees significant wage growth and delivers excellent benefits for our employees and their families,” said Mack President Stephen Roy. “At the same time, it will safeguard our competitiveness and allow us to continue making the necessary investments in our people, plants and products.”
Mack Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.