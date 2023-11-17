TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech The Nation

Agreement between Mack Trucks, UAW covers nearly 4,000 workers

By Erica N. Guy -
Home  >  Equipment & TechThe Nation   >   Agreement between Mack Trucks, UAW covers nearly 4,000 workers
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Agreement between Mack Trucks, UAW covers nearly 4,000 workers
Mack Trucks has ratified a five-year agreement with the United Auto Workers that will cover nearly 4,000 employees in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Members of the United Auto Workers Union (UAW) ratified a new five-year collective bargaining agreement with Mack Trucks, according to a statement released Nov. 15 by Mack Trucks. The agreement covers about 3,900 employees at Mack facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.

“The new agreement guarantees significant wage growth and delivers excellent benefits for our employees and their families,” said Mack President Stephen Roy. “At the same time, it will safeguard our competitiveness and allow us to continue making the necessary investments in our people, plants and products.”

Mack Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Erica N. Guy

Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.

Avatar for Erica N. Guy
Erica N. Guy
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor's degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE