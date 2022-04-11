TheTrucker.com
Saturday Night Live spoofs truckers

By The Trucker News Staff -
Saturday Night Live spoofs truckers
Saturday Night Live star Cecily Strong, left, and guest host Jake Gyllenhaal participate in a skit about truckers during the show's most recent episode, which aired on Saturday, April 9, on NBC.

NEW YORK — NBC’s Saturday Night Live aired a skit over the weekend aimed at poking fun at truckers and truck stops.

The skit covers everything from peeing in a bottle while on the road to a “ghost trucker.”

Guest host Jake Gyllenhaal portrays the truck driver.

They obviously have not (if ever) spent much time in a real truck stop; Truckers do not wear new freshly ironed clothes or look freshly “made up”; They missed the mark with this over acted parody, but sadly the non trucking public will not know any difference; Unfortunately truckers do not present a very professional persona these days…

Dumb ass liberals don’t have a thing that wasn’t delivered on a truck. They would die without them and are to ignorant to realize it.!!!!!

