Saturday Night Live spoofs truckers

NEW YORK — NBC’s Saturday Night Live aired a skit over the weekend aimed at poking fun at truckers and truck stops.
The skit covers everything from peeing in a bottle while on the road to a “ghost trucker.”
Guest host Jake Gyllenhaal portrays the truck driver.
2 Comments
They obviously have not (if ever) spent much time in a real truck stop; Truckers do not wear new freshly ironed clothes or look freshly “made up”; They missed the mark with this over acted parody, but sadly the non trucking public will not know any difference; Unfortunately truckers do not present a very professional persona these days…
Dumb ass liberals don’t have a thing that wasn’t delivered on a truck. They would die without them and are to ignorant to realize it.!!!!!