SCF’s ‘Highway to Hope’ virtual concert raises $75,000 to help truckers in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The inaugural “Highway to Hope” virtual benefit concert, held May 16, raised more than $75,000 to help support over-the-road and regional truck drivers recently out of work because of injury or illness, the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) announced.

The concert was headlined by country music singer Wynonna Judd with her husband Cactus Moser and the Big Noise Band, along with other country music artists who support the trucking industry, including John Schneider, Billy Dean, Lindsay Lawler and Heath Sanders.

The first-ever virtual concert for SCF was emceed by a familiar voice in the trucking industry, Radio Nemo host Jimmy Mac, along with support from Radio Nemo’s Donna Horton and production and live streaming by Tanner and Blake Brandell from Omni Production LLC in Springfield, Missouri.

“SCF’s mission is all about hope,” said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy and development for SCF. “Hope for drivers when they need financial assistance because of an injury or illness, hope for a healthy life on the road with our health and wellness programs, and hope and encouragement during those long days, weeks and months on the road away from their families.”

According to SCF, corporate sponsors from the trucking industry “came out in droves” to support the event and to provide assistance to the nation’s truckers. Top tier presenting sponsors included NASTC (National Association of Small Trucking Companies) and freight transportation and supply management company Averitt Express.

“We are so appreciative of all the artists for their time, all the sponsors for their support, and every individual that purchased a ticket to this amazing event,” said Donna Kennedy, executive director of SCF.