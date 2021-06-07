Work continues on Florida’s reopened Pensacola Bay Bridge; Garcon Point Bridge toll suspended through July 6

Pensacola Bay Bridge April 29
This April 29, 2021, photo shows construction efforts along Florida’s Pensacola Bay Bridge. The bridge was reopened to traffic May 28, 2021, but work continues. (Courtesy: FDOT)

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reopened the Pensacola Bay Bridge, which links Gulf Breeze and Pensacola on U.S. 98, May 28, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend, but work continues.

The 3-mile-long bridge had been closed since Sept. 17, 2020, when Hurricane Sally swept through the area, destroying a portion of the bridge.

Most of the bridge is now open to four lanes of traffic (two in each direction), except for a two-lane, half-mile segment just west of the bridge’s arch, while work to complete final repairs continues. The speed limit is temporarily set at 35 mph and emergency refuge areas are available on the bridge.

FDOT’s Road Ranger Service Patrol will be stationed at each end of the bridge from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends and major holidays to help clear lanes following any vehicle accidents and help motorists in the event of mechanical breakdowns. In addition, law enforcement will be on site 24/7.

While repairs continue to the Pensacola Bay Bridge, FDOT has directed Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise to extend the toll suspension on for the Garcon Point Bridge through July 6, 2021.

Details on the reconstruction efforts, including graphics, FAQs, and regular updates can be found online at www.fdot.gov/info/PensacolaBay.

Pensacola Bay Bridge October 15
In this Oct. 15, 2020, photo, crews work to clear debris and assess structural damage to the Pensacola Bay Bridge, which sustained heavy damage from Hurricane Sally Sept. 17, 2020. (Courtesy: FDOT)

