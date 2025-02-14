Seattle CBP officers seize more than 1 pound of fentanyl

SEATTLE — Federal authorities in the northwest made a large fentanyl bust last week.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection report via media release that officers from the Area Port of Seattle seized a shipment of more than 1 pound of fentanyl Feb. 6.
CBP officers seized the fentanyl during a targeted enforcement operation at a shipping facility. Upon opening one of the targeted packages that originated in Canada, CBP officers discovered a brown rock-like substance in plastic bags. Further testing determined the substance contained fentanyl.
“Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous synthetic drug that plagues our communities,” said Rene Ortega, Area Port Director – Seattle. “CBP uses a variety of techniques to keep our nation safe. Targeted operations in shipping facilities help keep dangerous narcotics and synthetic drugs off our streets and out of our communities.”
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.