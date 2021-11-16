TheTrucker.com
Semi annihilates passenger car in accident

By The Trucker News Staff -
This Peterbilt is resting atop a passenger car after an Tuesday accident on Interstate 5 in Washington State. (Courtesy: Washington State Trooper Rocky Oliphant)

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A Peterbilt traveling along the Interstate 5 Skagit River Bridge in Washington State Tuesday crashed into the rear end of a passenger car, folding the car’s back end into its roof, then driving over the rest of it.

The car was destroyed.

According to a Twitter post by Washington State Trooper Rocky Oliphant, there were no serious injuries reported.

“There’s really not a word to describe this collision,” Oliphant wrote on Twitter. “Miraculously believed to be minor injuries. The car was struck from behind, folded the car in half, and semi came to rest on top of the car. In my 14-year career, I have never seen anything like it.”

Further details about the accident were not provided.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff
