Semi crash in Dallas results in lengthy highway closure

By Bruce Guthrie
An 18-wheeler crash in Dallas has shut down traffic on the LBJ Freeway.

An 18-wheeler has smashed into a bridge on the LBJ Freeway in Dallas going west. At MacArthur Boulevard in Irving which in turn shut down the road.

CBS11 reported that the force of the crash which happened just after 4 p.m. on Thursday took out chunks of the base of the bridge and dropped debris over the freeway.

That resulted in all westbound  traffic being diverted to MacArthur Boulevard.

The Texas Department of Transportation will have to send inspector to the bridge, meaning the closure will be lengthy.

This is a developing story.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

