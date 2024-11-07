Semi crash in Dallas results in lengthy highway closure

An 18-wheeler has smashed into a bridge on the LBJ Freeway in Dallas going west. At MacArthur Boulevard in Irving which in turn shut down the road.
CBS11 reported that the force of the crash which happened just after 4 p.m. on Thursday took out chunks of the base of the bridge and dropped debris over the freeway.
That resulted in all westbound traffic being diverted to MacArthur Boulevard.
The Texas Department of Transportation will have to send inspector to the bridge, meaning the closure will be lengthy.
This is a developing story.
