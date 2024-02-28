Semi driver crashes into West Virginia school gym

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — The driver and passenger of an 18-wheeler were hospitalized on Wednesday morning after the rig struck the Teays Valley Christian School’s gymnasium.
According to authorities, the truck became wedged against the building after impact, which caused significant structural damage to the gym.
Law enforcement on the scene say the driver told them they did not realize how abruptly Route 35 turns to Teays Valley Road in that area.
Teays Valley Christian School, located in Scott Depot, West Virginia, was closed Wednesday while school officials assessed the damage.
No one at the school was injured.
