Semi driver hauling strawberries falls asleep, rolls over on Oklahoma highway

By Bruce Guthrie -
A semi driver overturned on an Oklahoma highway. (Courtesy OHP)

VINTA, Okla. — A semi truck overturned on Interstate 44 inside the Will Rogers Turnpike near mile marker 289 near Vinta.

Oklahoma authorities said “Amazingly, this was not an injury crash today.”

Police say the driver af the semi truck fell alseep and overturned which greatly impacted traffic on the highway.

When the driver fell asleep, he crashed into the center barrier, went through it, and rolled over into the westbound lanes at MM 289 on the Will Rogers Turnpike.

The driver was hauling 40,000 pounds of strawberries.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

