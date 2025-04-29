CBP seizes cocaine from commercial trucks at Mexico and Canada borders

PHARR, Texas, and DETROIT — Cocaine hidden in commercial trucks was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents at both the U.S./Mexico and U.S./Canada borders last week.

Ambassador Bridge, Detroit

The first seizure occurred in Detroit on Sunday, April 20, near the Ambassador Bridge port of entry, when agents intercepted 193 pounds of drugs during outbound enforcement operations.

A Canada-bound commercial vehicle was selected for examination. A search of the trailer by CBP officers revealed several bricks of a white powdery substance concealed within two duffel bags; testing revealed the substance to be cocaine.

“This is yet another recent example of the commitment our officers have to protecting the American people from the scourge of dangerous drugs,” said Marc Calixte, port director. “It’s amazing enforcement work by all involved.”

The cocaine was seized, along with the truck and trailer. The driver, a Canadian citizen, faces federal prosecution.

“Safe and secure international commerce is essential to protecting the homeland,” said Marty Raybon, director of field operations. “Rest assured that we’ll continue to leverage all available resources to disrupt the transnational drug trade and those seeking to exploit our Michigan ports of entry.”

The case remains under investigation by ICE Homeland Security Investigations. This is the third bulk cocaine seizure by CBP Field Operations in Detroit since March 21.

Pharr International Bridge, Pharr, Texas

The second incident was Friday, April 25, at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility when officers inspected a tractor-trailer entering the U.S. from Mexico.

With the help of a canine team, agents discovered 30 packages of alleged cocaine, with a combined weight of 76.19 pounds and valued at $1,0107,300, hidden in the vehicle.

“Our CBP officers use all available tools and resources to find and identify narcotics at our international crossings,” said Carlos Rodriguez, director of the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

The narcotics and tractor-trailer were seized, and Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation.