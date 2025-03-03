TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Semi hauling concrete barriers causes crash on I-35 in Oklahoma

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Semi hauling concrete barriers causes crash on I-35 in Oklahoma
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Semi hauling concrete barriers causes crash on I-35 in Oklahoma
Oklahoma State Police say a truck hauling concrete barriers caused a crash in Oklahoma City. (COURTESY KFOR)

OKLAHOMA CITY  Okla. — As first reported by Oklahoma City television station KFOR, a semi truck hauling hauling concrete barriers lost some of those barriers and hit two other vehicle. The crash closed down part of Interstate 35 on Saturday morning in Oklahoma City.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the accident happened on I-35 near Grand Boulevard.

Authorities say a semi-truck hauling concrete barriers hit a stalled vehicle on the roadway, causing three concrete barriers to fall off and hit another vehicle.

OHP says there were no major injuries from the crash.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE