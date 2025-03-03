Semi hauling concrete barriers causes crash on I-35 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY Okla. — As first reported by Oklahoma City television station KFOR, a semi truck hauling hauling concrete barriers lost some of those barriers and hit two other vehicle. The crash closed down part of Interstate 35 on Saturday morning in Oklahoma City.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the accident happened on I-35 near Grand Boulevard.
Authorities say a semi-truck hauling concrete barriers hit a stalled vehicle on the roadway, causing three concrete barriers to fall off and hit another vehicle.
OHP says there were no major injuries from the crash.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.