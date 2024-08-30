TheTrucker.com
Semi-truck crash spills chemicals, catches fire in Georgia

By Dana Guthrie -
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Semi-truck crash spills chemicals, catches fire in Georgia
A semi crash on I-75 in Cobb County, Ga. resulted in a chemical spill and exploding barrels early Friday morning. (Photo courtesy Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County and Marietta, Ga. firefighters responded to the scene of a semi-truck crash on Interstate 75 South where the truck carrying barrels of brake fluid crashed, causing it to catch fire and the barrels to leak, then explode early Friday morning.

According to the Cobb County Fire Department, a semi-truck hauling the barrels of brake fluid crashed into a support beam under the Windy Hill bridge at the I-75 SB and Delk Road at Exit 261.

“The truck then caught fire and the cargo barrels began leaking, burning and exploding,” the department said. “The fire has been extinguished. Cobb HazMat team is mitigating the chemical spill.”

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the driver appeared uninjured at the time, according to the fire department.

Traffic has been diverted off of the area, but the on-ramp is currently blocked. The express lanes are also closed To get around the current traffic delays, HWY 41/Cobb Pkwy is an alternate route.

This is an on-going story and The Trucker will continue to follow it.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

