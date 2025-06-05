Semi truck rollover in Kansas City caused by other driver

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – According to a report from KCTV, a crash report shows details behind a semi-truck crash on Interstate 635 during Tuesday’s severe storms.

The Kansas Highway Patrol stated the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on June 3 when a 2017 Ford Expedition was driven off the left side of I-635, near Parallel Parkway.

Authorities say the car hit a median barrier wall before the driver pulled it back onto the road, hit the trailer of a Freightliner semi-truck and then landed in a ditch on the opposite side of the road. The crash caused the Freightliner to tip over across the second and third lanes of I-635, severely limiting traffic flow.

KHP said the Ford driver ran from the scene, and no identifying information was provided.

The semi-truck driver was wearing a seatbelt and had minor injuries. He was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center.

There is no further word on the search for the Ford driver or possible pending charges.