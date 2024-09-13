TheTrucker.com
Sheetz plans 2 diesel fuel sites along I-81 in North Carolina and Virgina

By Dana Guthrie -
Sheetz is opening two new stores across its footprint this month that will include diesel fuel lanes for commercial truck drivers. (Photo courtesy Sheetz)

Altoona, Pa. — Sheetz, a Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, will officially open two new stores featuring truck diesel lanes this month.

According to a company press release, each store — one in North Carolina and one in Virginia — will offer high-flow diesel fuel and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) for commercial trucks as well as a truck scale and free parking spaces available for overnight parking to truckers.

The new store locations scheduled to open in September include:

  • Salisbury, North Carolina: Located at 1215 Peeler Road, this new store will feature five truck driver lanes and can be easily accessed by truck drivers on I-85 from exit 71.
  • Middletown, Virginia: Located at 121 Confidence Lane, this new store will feature nine truck driver lanes and can be easily accessed by truck drivers on I-81 via exit 302.

Each new store opening will feature grand opening festivities, including free self-serve coffee and soda throughout the day, as well as multiple prizes, including a grand prize giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year (a $2,500 Sheetz gift card).

Customers attending the grand opening are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item to the nonprofit. Those who donate will receive a Sheetz branded thermal bag, limit one per customer.”

Sheetz currently operates 750+ store locations across Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.

Customers can check if other Sheetz locations sell high flow diesel fuel and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) through the Sheetz mobile app or website, by filtering “truck diesel” and/or “Bulk DEF.”

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

