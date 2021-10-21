Shipping container crushes car in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department is keeping a close eye on traffic in the city’s Wilmington neighborhood after a shipping container fell from a moving truck onto a parked vehicle, pancaking it.

No injuries were reported.

The incident comes as hundreds of trucks are entering and exiting the port to help ease the backlog of goods. Dozens of cargo ships are anchored off the coast waiting to unload at the clogged port.

Many residents around the port have put up signs re-directing truck traffic around their neighborhood streets.

“The trucks should not be going through the residential street and we need to put a stop to that getting a truck route,” Valerie Contreras of the Wilmington Neighborhood Council told CBSLA.

“Also, there are too many trucks coming to Wilmington meaning there are too many storage yards and facilities and we need to make sure is regulated.”