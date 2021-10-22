Woman survives crash with semi, gets DUI

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A 23-year-old California woman walked away from a horrific accident on Wednesday night after crashing into the rear of a big rig’s trailer.

According to a Facebook post by the California Highway Patrol’s Santa Ana Area, the woman, whose name wasn’t given, was traveling more than 100 miles per hour on State Highway 91 when she veered to the right and struck the semi.

Her car spun out of control, then hit the center divider.

“After the collision, the female got out of her car, uninjured, and began to walk westbound in eastbound lanes,” the CHP post stated. “Officers arrived on scene, located the driver, and subsequently placed her under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol (with a BAC three times the legal limit).”

No injuries were reported.