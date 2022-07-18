Single semi wreck in Oregon leaves juvenile seriously injured

SWEET HOME, Ore. — A single-vehicle crash involving a semi on Highway 20 near Sweet Home, Oregon has left a juvenile with serious injuries.
According to reports, the semi was commercial vehicle that was heading west on Friday, July 15, along Oregon Highway 20 when it left the roadway near milepost 33, crashing down a steep embankment on the north side of the road and coming to a rest near the Santiam River.
The driver, Timothy Wade Shockey, 41, of Sweet Home, was rescued and transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The juvenile passenger was seriously injured in the crash and transported by flight to a Portland, Oregon, hospital.
Oregon State Troopers report that Shockey showed signs of impairment. They are continuing the investigation.
The semi was recovered from the site on July 16.
