Six-vehicle crash kills 18-wheeler driver in Virginia

By Bruce Guthrie -
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving six vehicles including two 18-wheeles where one of the rig drivers died. (COURTESY OF WRIC)

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — According to a report by WRIC television, Virginia State Police is investigating a six-vehicle crash that happened on Monday afternoon on Route 30 in which one person was killed and four others were injured.

According to police, troopers were dispatched on Monday, Oct. 21, at 3:30 p.m. to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 30 near Epworth Road in King William County where one person had died.

WRIC reports that state police reports that a tractor-trailer driven by 35-year-old Brian Winston Carroll was traveling westbound on King William Road — two miles west of the Richmond Tappahannock Highway — when his truck crossed over the center line and hit another tractor-trailer.

That initial hit then triggered a chain reaction of crashes that involved four other vehicles.

Carroll died at the scene due to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to state police.

Three other drivers involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered non-life-threatening. An additional driver was airlifted to a hospital for further evaluation.

