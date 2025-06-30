TheTrucker.com
Sleeping trucker charged with manslaughter for crash that killed five

By Dana Guthrie -
Alexis Osmani Gonzalez-Companioni is being charged with 5 counts of manslaughter and one count of assault with a deadly weapon after falling asleep at the wheel of his truck leading to an accident that killed five and injured more on Saturday. (Photo courtesy Kaufman County Sheriff's Office)

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A trucker has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed five people and injured several others in a major crash that shut down Interstate 20 near Terrell on Saturday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Alexis Osmani Gonzalez-Companioni, 27, has been charged with five counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Gonzalez-Companioni was Allegedly Asleep at the Wheel

Gonzalez-Companioni was allegedly driving a truck-tractor when he fell asleep while driving and crashed into a Ford F-150 with five people inside.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-20 just east of Hiram Road. Multiple 911 calls reporting the major crash involving several vehicles, including three semi-trucks, prompted a large emergency response from multiple agencies, including the Elmo and City of Terrell fire departments.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found seven vehicles involved, including three 18-wheelers and four passenger vehicles.

According to DPS, a preliminary investigation revealed that traffic on the highway was backed up due to a previous crash before the incident.

The truck-tractor then pushed into two other 18-wheelers, causing one to jackknife and hit a Jeep Compass, a Ford Mustang and a Honda.

According to Texas DPS, one of the people inside the Ford F-150 was taken to the hospital in Dallas via care flight, and the other four were pronounced dead at the scene. DPS said the person who was inside the Jeep Compass also died at the scene.

Terrell Volunteer Fire Department added that several more people involved had “less severe injuries.”

This is an on-going investigation.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
