Five dead in crash involving 3 semi trucks in Texas

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — According to the Texas Departmet of Public Safety, five people were killed in many more were injured in what the agency called a mass casualty event.

Authorities say the crash involved seven vehicles — three 18-wheelers and four passenger vehicles. Five people were reportedly pronounced dead at the scene while several others were reportedly injured.

The crash happened at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Saturday in the westbound lanes of I-20 just east of Hiram Road, according to a report.

A driver of one of the semi trucks reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

DPS said its preliminary investigation revealed that traffic on the highway was backed up due to a previous crash before the incident. According to DPS, the driver of a rig fell asleep while driving and crashed into a Ford F-150 that had five people inside.

Authorities say the big rig then pushed into two other 18-wheelers, causing one to jackknife and hit a Jeep Compass, a Ford Mustang and a Honda.

According to Texas DPS, one of the people inside the Ford F-150 was taken to the hospital in Dallas via care flight, and the other four were pronounced dead at the scene. DPS said the person who was inside the Jeep Compass also died at the scene.