Werner wins reversal of $90 million judgement

OMAHA, Neb. — The Texas Supreme Court has reversed a $90 million ruling against Werner Enterprises and dismissed the lawsuit, the company announced June 27, 2025.

Werner asked the state supreme court to intervene in 2024 after several years of litigation following the initial verdict.

The case centered around a Dec. 30, 2014, accident on Interstate 20 near Odessa, Texas. According to court records, a passenger vehicle was traveling east on I-20 when the driver lost control and crossed a 42-foot wide median before crashing into a Werner semi-truck that was traveling west. There was a winter storm warning in effect at the time of the accident.

In addition to the driver, there were four others in the passenger vehicle. A 7-year-old boy died as a result of the collision and a 12-year-old girl suffered a traumatic brain injury and was rendered a quadriplegic. Two other passengers also suffered injuries.

Plaintiffs in the case alleged that Werner and its driver were at fault. According to records, however, the driver of the Werner semi was traveling 40 mph, well below the posted speed limit. In addition, the Werner driver remained in his lane of traffic and was braking before impact; however, there was not enough time to prevent the accident.

A statement issued by Werner notes that the company has stated from the beginning that the accident was non-preventable and that the truck driver acted appropriately.

Werner’s statement goes on to say that the Texas Supreme Court ruled that Werner and its driver were “a mere happenstance of place and time,” and that “the sole proximate cause of this accident and these injuries (the sole substantial factor to which the law permits assignment of liability) was the sudden, unexpected hurtling of the victims’ vehicle into oncoming highway traffic, for which Werner and its driver bore no responsibility.”

Nathan Meisgeier, president and chief legal officer for Werner, described the verdict as a long-awaited win.

“We are thankful the Texas Supreme Court reached the same conclusion as law enforcement — that the Werner drivers and our company did nothing wrong,” Meisgeier said. “A different outcome would have had far-reaching implications beyond the transportation industry.

“We have not and will not lose sight of the tragic loss the Blake family suffered because of this accident,” he continued. “Our continued thoughts and prayers are with the Blake family.”