Ohio man killed in fiery crash involving semi truck

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Two vehicles towing utlity trailers and a semi truck hauling a large crane crashed on an Ohio highway, killing one passenger.

According to investigators, Carolyn Sanderlin, 25, of Minerva was driving a black 2005 GMC Yukon XL westbound on SR-151 while towing a loaded utility trailer. Behind her, Randy Reed Jr., 38, also of Minerva, was driving a red 2006 Chevrolet Suburban, also towing a loaded utility trailer.

Also according to authorites, Thomas Kirkland of Marion Center, Pennsylvania, 46, was driving eastbound on SR-151 in a 2026 Peterbilt semi-truck which was hauling a flatbed trailer loaded with a 100,000-pound crane.

Troopers said Sanderlin’s GMC lost control, swerving across the centerline and off the left edge of the road. In an attempt to avoid a collision, the eastbound semi veered to the right but struck the left side of the GMC’s trailer. The semi then sideswiped a concrete bridge parapet wall and jackknifed across both lanes of the highway.

The semi collided with Reed’s Suburban and trailer, causing the semi truck t catch fire and burn completely.

A front-seat passenger in the Suburban, 55-year-old Charles Oliver Jr. of Canton, was fatally injured in the crash. Authorities confirmed that all occupants appeared to have been wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.