Mack recalls truck models due to electrical issue

There are a couple of Mack truck models that are under a recall notices from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. The issue involves a power cable.

According to the notices, Mack Trucks, Inc. (Mack) is recalling certain 2025 Anthem and Granite vehicles. The power cables may have been improperly routed, which can cause an electrical short.

Dealers will re-route the power cables, free of charge. Owner notification letters were mailed June 16, 2025. Owners may contact Mack’s customer service at 1-800-866-1177. Mack’s number for this recall is SC0480.

Also, Mack is recalling certain 2024-2026 Mack MD vehicles. When the Controller Area Network (CAN) communications are interrupted, the throttle signal from the electro mobility control unit may retain the last known throttle setting, and the engine will not return to idle as intended. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 124, “Accelerator Control Systems.”

Dealers will update the control unit software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 19, 2025.