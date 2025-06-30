TheTrucker.com
Business

Mack recalls truck models due to electrical issue

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   Mack recalls truck models due to electrical issue
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Mack recalls truck models due to electrical issue
Mack is recalling certain truck models due to an electrical system issue.

There are a couple of Mack truck models that are under a recall notices from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. The issue involves a power cable.

According to the notices, Mack Trucks, Inc. (Mack) is recalling certain 2025 Anthem and Granite vehicles. The power cables may have been improperly routed, which can cause an electrical short.

Dealers will re-route the power cables, free of charge. Owner notification letters were mailed June 16, 2025. Owners may contact Mack’s customer service at 1-800-866-1177. Mack’s number for this recall is SC0480.

Also, Mack is recalling certain 2024-2026 Mack MD vehicles. When the Controller Area Network (CAN) communications are interrupted, the throttle signal from the electro mobility control unit may retain the last known throttle setting, and the engine will not return to idle as intended. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 124, “Accelerator Control Systems.”

Dealers will update the control unit software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 19, 2025.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE