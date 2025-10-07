Smoke from burning field causes chain reaction crash in Arkansas involving big rig

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police (ASP) is investigating a crash that killed two people and injured two more and involved six vehicles including a big rig on State Highway 181, north of State Highway 140, between Manila and Osceola.
The crash occurred on Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m. Police say the chain reaction crash was “due to zero-visibility conditions caused by smoke from a field burning east of the highway.”
Authorities say traffic on Highway 181 had slowed in the area because of the smoke when a 2018 GMC Terrain, driven by Mackenzie Marie Risner, 21, of Manila, Ark. struck the rear of a 2012 Kenworth semi truck. The collision caused the GMC to roll into a roadside ditch. A second vehicle, driven by Jan Sebastian Rabie, 32, of Brookland, collided with the rear of the same truck, contributing to a chain reaction involving multiple vehicles.
Rabie was pronounced dead at the scene, and Risner succumbed to her injuries after being transported to a local hospital. Two others were injured.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.