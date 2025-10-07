TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Smoke from burning field causes chain reaction crash in Arkansas involving big rig

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Smoke from burning field causes chain reaction crash in Arkansas involving big rig
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Smoke from burning field causes chain reaction crash in Arkansas involving big rig
The Arkansas State Police (ASP) is investigating a crash that killed two people and injured two more and involved six vehicles including a big rig.

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police (ASP) is investigating a crash that killed two people and injured two more and involved six vehicles including a big rig on State Highway 181, north of State Highway 140, between Manila and Osceola.
The crash occurred on Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m. Police say the chain reaction crash was “due to zero-visibility conditions caused by smoke from a field burning east of the highway.”

Authorities say traffic on Highway 181 had slowed in the area because of the smoke when a 2018 GMC Terrain, driven by Mackenzie Marie Risner, 21, of Manila, Ark. struck the rear of a 2012 Kenworth semi truck. The collision caused the GMC to roll into a roadside ditch. A second vehicle, driven by Jan Sebastian Rabie, 32, of Brookland, collided with the rear of the same truck, contributing to a chain reaction involving multiple vehicles.

Rabie was pronounced dead at the scene, and Risner succumbed to her injuries after being transported to a local hospital. Two others were injured.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE