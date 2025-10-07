Crash at popular landmark near Laramie leads to citations, towed big rig

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – A semi truck crash leaves some damage to a popular landmark and the driver with a few citiations, and the state of Wyoming with a repair job in the coming days.

The incident occoured on Monday morning at approximately 4:20 am according a release from Wyoming Highway Patrol, who said troopers responded to the Lone Tree/Tree-in-the-Rock point of interest at milepost 332 on I-80 to investigate a crash.

WHP says its investigation determined the 60-year=old male driver veered to the left just after the eastbound exit lane for the landmark, which sits in the median between the east and westbound lanes of travel. The rig “struck an embankment, became airborne, crashed through the landmark’s west fence and travelled between the actual tree and the landmark’s sign. The tractor semi-trailer began to curve to the left, took out part of the west fence, struck a parking block, and crossed several lanes of westbound traffic. The tractor semi-trailer came to rest in the north borrow ditch after taking out a section of the right-of-way fence,” WhP stated. “At the time of the crash, thick fog reduced visibility and roads were slick from precipitation, resulting in speed limits being lowered to 55 mph.”

Authorities say the driver sustained minor injuries but declined medical attention. The trooper conducted a post-crash USDOT inspection and placed the rig out of service for crash related damage. The driver received citations for Driving too Fast for Conditions and No Seat Belt. Salvage operations could take an extensive amount of time, authorities say, followed WYDOT maintenance crews repairing damage over the next several days.±