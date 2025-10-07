Semi overturns, spills 46,000 pounds of applesauce in Illinois

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. – A section of Interstate 57 in Franklin County, Ill. was blocked early on Monday morning after a semi reportedly overturned and spilled 46,000 pounds of applesauce.
Television station KFVS out of Cape Girardeau, Mo. reported that the incident happened around 4:38 a.m. on I-57 northbound at milepost 76, citing the Illinois State Police as its source.
ISP reported that there were no injuries, but approximately 46,000 pounds applesauce did spill onto the road which is equivalent to 184,000 4-ounce applesauce containers.
Troopers say two of the lanes were closed, but reopened around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning.
