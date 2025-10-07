TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Semi crashes into barrier on Oklahoma highway

By Bruce Guthrie
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol worked a single-vehicle crash on the Turner Turnpike. (Courtesy OHP)

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol worked a single-vehicle crash on the Turner Turnpike which connects Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

OHP said the crash shut down both east and westbound lanes on the Turner Turnpike just east of the Kellyville on ramp for several hours early Monday morning.

According to a social media post from the OHP, the semi driver said he was talking to his co-driver and not paying attention.

“He departed the highway to the right and then overcorrected, smashing into the barrier wall,” OHP said.

There were only minor injuries and no other vehicles involved, “but the inattention definitely caused a headache for other drivers and a mess to be cleaned up.”

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

