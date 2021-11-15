TheTrucker.com
Smugglers using big rig as human transporter arrested at checkpoint

By The Trucker News Staff -
More than a dozen undocumented individuals were found inside a tractor-trailer at a checkpoint in Laredo, Texas. (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)

LAREDO, Texas – Agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) intercepted a tractor-trailer human smuggling scheme on Nov. 11 at the Interstate 35 immigration checkpoint north of Laredo.

The incident occurred after the rig approached the I-35 immigration checkpoint and was flagged for further investigation, according to a CBP news release.

During an immigration inspection of the driver and passenger, a service canine alerted, prompting agents to refer the driver to secondary inspection. While searching the tractor-trailer, agents discovered multiple individuals crammed inside the trailer.

A total of 14 undocumented individuals from Mexico and Guatemala were discovered and arrested, the news release stated.

All undocumented individuals, along with the driver, who is a U.S. citizen, were taken into custody to be processed accordingly.

 

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

