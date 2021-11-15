Smugglers using big rig as human transporter arrested at checkpoint

LAREDO, Texas – Agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) intercepted a tractor-trailer human smuggling scheme on Nov. 11 at the Interstate 35 immigration checkpoint north of Laredo.

The incident occurred after the rig approached the I-35 immigration checkpoint and was flagged for further investigation, according to a CBP news release.

During an immigration inspection of the driver and passenger, a service canine alerted, prompting agents to refer the driver to secondary inspection. While searching the tractor-trailer, agents discovered multiple individuals crammed inside the trailer.

A total of 14 undocumented individuals from Mexico and Guatemala were discovered and arrested, the news release stated.

All undocumented individuals, along with the driver, who is a U.S. citizen, were taken into custody to be processed accordingly.