Rock slide closes Oregon highway

ELKTON, Ore. — A massive rock slide on Nov. 12 closed Highway 138 from Elkton, Oregon, to the Sutherlin Highway.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ORDOT), the slide happened 10 miles south of Elkton and contains approximately 7,000 cubic yards of rock and debris. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

ORDOT expects the road to reopen at the end of this week.