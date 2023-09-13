Southern Glazer’s shows appreciation for drivers, warehouse employees

MIAMI and DALLAS — This year, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is celebrating its warehouse workers and professional drivers with separate appreciation weeks. Truck drivers are being honored during Truck Driver Appreciation Week (TDAW), Sept. 10-16.

Warehouse workers were honored Aug. 7-11 during Southern Glazer’s annual Warehouse Employee Appreciation Week. Warehouse employees were celebrated with team members enjoying goodies from food trucks, music, appreciation gifts and more. Southern Glazer’s warehouse staff are the ones who safely make 6.7 million customer deliveries possible each year.

“Southern Glazer’s wouldn’t exist without our truck drivers and warehouse employees,” said Bobby Burg, Southern Glazer’s senior vice president and operations and chief supply chain officer. “They are the backbone of our company and allow us to successfully serve our suppliers and customers every day. We are thankful for their hard work year-round and look forward to recognizing them on a large scale during these special week-long celebrations.”

This TDAW, Southern Glazer’s, is showing appreciation to the professional drivers who deliver goods safely, securely and promptly. Their hard work, dedication and passion for the job keep the nation’s economy moving daily, a press release stated. Truck drivers will receive polo shirts and hats and enjoy a week full of various festivities with catered meals, raffle drawings and prizes.

“We truly have some of the most skilled, passionate, best-in-class warehouse employees and drivers in the country on our team,” said Ron Flanary, Southern Glazer’s senior vice president of national operations. “Their day-to-day contributions are critical to the success and growth of Southern Glazer’s. Our warehouse teams and professional drivers are the heartbeat of our business. I look forward to raising a glass to them every year.”

Programs are in place for professional drivers and warehouse employees to reinforce Southern Glazer’s commitment to safety. An example is the Elite Safe Driver Recognition Program, which is available to all drivers who qualify based on having five years of safe driving without a preventable collision. Drivers are rewarded with a gold ring set and monetary bonuses.

“Safety is the top priority in everything we do, and the individuals who make up Southern Glazer’s team of professional drivers and warehouse employees embody and sustain this commitment every day,” said Kay Yoder, vice president of environmental, health, safety and business continuity for Southern Glazer’s. “We’re honored to extend a special thank you to our Southern Glazer’s warehouse and driver family for their invaluable work.”