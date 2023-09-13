Trucker Path, The Trucker, other sponsors name winners of truck driver appreciation sweepstakes

PHOENIX — Trucker Path announced the winners of the second annual National Truck Driver Appreciation (NTDA) sweepstakes. The NTDA sweepstakes was sponsored by Trucker Path, The Trucker Media Group, Sheetz, Motel 6 and ExxonMobil.

The Grand Prize, which included $3,000 in Sheetz gift cards, 30 free nights at any motel 6 in the U.S., and $500 in Exxon Mobil fuel cards, was won by Angie Moland of Dolton, Illinois.

The winners of weekly drawings who received a $500 Sheetz gift card, five free nights at any Motel 6 in the U.S., and a $100 Exxon Mobil fuel card were:

Matt T. of Valrico, Florida;

Arthur M. of Hopatcong, New Jersey; and

Arlin H. of Nappanee, Indiana.

“Along with our iconic industry sponsor partners, we are pleased to award these prizes as a way of saying thanks to drivers for their dedication,” said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. “Truck drivers are an essential part of the nation’s supply chain and are often overlooked. Through the National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes, we celebrate the importance of these dedicated carriers and show our appreciation for their contributions and hard work.”

Active U.S. truck drivers with a valid CDL were eligible to enter the NTDA Sweepstakes. Winners of the weekly and grand prizes were randomly selected by a licensed third-party sweepstakes company.

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is an annual celebration that recognizes the significant contributions of the millions of professional truck drivers nationwide who safely and securely deliver essential goods and transport billions of tons of freight annually.