TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Trucker Path, The Trucker, other sponsors name winners of truck driver appreciation sweepstakes

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Trucker Path, The Trucker, other sponsors name winners of truck driver appreciation sweepstakes
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Trucker Path, The Trucker, other sponsors name winners of truck driver appreciation sweepstakes
Sweepstakes sponsors pose for a picture with the grand prize winner, Angie Moland (third from left) of Dolton, Illinois. (Courtesy: Trucker Path)

PHOENIX — Trucker Path announced the winners of the second annual National Truck Driver Appreciation (NTDA) sweepstakes. The NTDA sweepstakes was sponsored by Trucker Path, The Trucker Media Group, Sheetz, Motel 6 and ExxonMobil.

The Grand Prize, which included $3,000 in Sheetz gift cards, 30 free nights at any motel 6 in the U.S., and $500 in Exxon Mobil fuel cards, was won by Angie Moland of Dolton, Illinois. 

The winners of weekly drawings who received a $500 Sheetz gift card, five free nights at any Motel 6 in the U.S., and a $100 Exxon Mobil fuel card were:

  •     Matt T. of Valrico, Florida;
  •     Arthur M. of Hopatcong, New Jersey; and
  •     Arlin H. of Nappanee, Indiana.

“Along with our iconic industry sponsor partners, we are pleased to award these prizes as a way of saying thanks to drivers for their dedication,” said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. “Truck drivers are an essential part of the nation’s supply chain and are often overlooked. Through the National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes, we celebrate the importance of these dedicated carriers and show our appreciation for their contributions and hard work.”

Active U.S. truck drivers with a valid CDL were eligible to enter the NTDA Sweepstakes. Winners of the weekly and grand prizes were randomly selected by a licensed third-party sweepstakes company.

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is an annual celebration that recognizes the significant contributions of the millions of professional truck drivers nationwide who safely and securely deliver essential goods and transport billions of tons of freight annually.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE