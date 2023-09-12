Southern Recipe honors Truck Driver Appreciation Week with health-focused challenge

DALLAS — Southern Recipe’s Annual Truck Driver Appreciation Week campaign again shines a light on the truck driving industry and supports St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) with a donation of $7,500 — plus an additional $5,000 donation from Rudolph Foods — which will be going directly to SCF’s wellness programs.

Truck Driver Appreciation Week, which brings awareness to the truck driving community, has been a passion of Southern Recipe’s for the past decade. Southern Recipe encourages drivers to sign up for free health screenings and services on the SCF website.

Southern Recipe also invites fans to share the “Tune Up Challenge” on their social media accounts to build awareness of the wellness programs offered by the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund. Each share on social media is one entry for a free product from Southern Recipe. Every truck driver who signs up for a program on the SCF website is entered for the drawing to win a free case of pork rinds.

“Everything we [SCF] do, and everything we buy, is touched by a truck driver. Every year, we strive to support drivers as best we can,” said Mark Singleton, vice president of sales and marketing for Rudolph Foods. “These men and women help fuel our families with food and comfort. We’ve been celebrating these important road heroes for more than a decade now with our incredible charity partner, the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.”

Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy at SCF, said, “We want to support our road warriors in their health journey and let them know that they’re not alone. Partnering with brands like Southern Recipe helps us educate consumers and helps us share our wellness initiatives.”

Through its Rigs Without Cigs program, SCF helps drivers reduce their tobacco intake, and through its Diabetes Prevention Program and Driven to Be Healthy, SCF helps drivers stay true to their wellness goals. SCF’s new Get Preventative Screenings (GPS) program gives truckers free cancer screening kits and allows drivers to check in on their health from the privacy of their truck or home, or at a lab of their choosing.

The charity’s overall goal is to continue to build awareness of these programs so that America’s truckers are healthy and happy. Members of the trucker community and consumers across the country are encouraged to celebrate Truck Driver Appreciation Week with Southern Recipe and SCF across the social media platforms at SouthernRecipe.com and @SouthernRecipe.