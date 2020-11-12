Spireon provides real-time tracking of U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree’s trek from Colorado to Washington

IRVINE, Calif. — There’s no need to wait until Christmas Eve — or even Thanksgiving — to track a holiday icon’s journey across the U.S. Spireon has launched real-time tracking of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree as it makes its way from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National (GMUG) forests in Colorado to Washington, D.C.

For the past 50 years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service has provided a tree, popularly known as the “People’s Christmas Tree,” from a select national forest to appear on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building during the holiday season. In partnership with the national nonprofit Choose Outdoors and Colorado Tourism, the tree can now be tracked with Spireon’s FleetLocate trailer-management solution at www.capitoltreetracker.com.

“We are happy to see the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree off for another remarkable journey across our great country,” said Roni Taylor, senior vice president of strategy and business development at Spireon, “In an unprecedented year, we look forward to following the trip online and wish the entire team a safe trip.”

Harvested Nov. 6 from the Uncompahgre Plateau on the Ouray Ranger District, the 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is an Engelmann Spruce that stands 55 feet tall and is 25 feet wide. The massive spruce has been loaded onto a specialty trailer equipped with Spireon’s FL Flex trailer telematics solution that will allow the public to follow its journey. Between Nov. 10 and Nov. 20, the tree will make tour stops at several communities for a series of socially-distanced outdoor festivities held at fair grounds, schools, main streets, visitor centers, convention centers and retailers. In early December, the tree will be lit on the West Lawn during an official ceremony.

“This holiday season is unlike any other, and it’s our strong partnerships that allow us to carry on this long-standing tradition,” said Bruce Ward, president of Choose Outdoors. “We are grateful for Spireon’s continued support and dedication to this project.”

For news, events and tour information, click here.