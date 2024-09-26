State agencies brace for the worst as Helene hurtles toward the US

Helene, now a Category 2 hurricane, continues to advance toward Florida; the storm is expected to be a Category 3 or higher by the time it makes landfall later today (Thursday, Sept. 26).

Hurricane warnings and flash flood warnings extend far beyond the coast up into south-central Georgia. The governors of Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia have all declared emergencies in their states.

FLORIDA

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday issued Executive Order 24-209, updating Executive Order 24-208 and declaring a state of emergency for 61 counties. On Wednesday, DeSantis was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director Kevin Guthrie in Tampa to meet with power and utility linemen, who are staged and ready to respond to power outages caused by Hurricane Helene, and to provide updates on state preparedness efforts before the storm’s landfall.

Voluntary and mandatory evacuation orders are in effect in multiple counties statewide. For a complete list of counties under evacuation orders, click here.

Numerous counties are under hurricane warnings or watches, in addition to tropical storm warnings and storm surge watches and warnings.

For additional resources, visit FloridaDisaster.org/Updates.

ALABAMA

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) issued a statement Wednesday noting that evacuation routes are open and available throughout the state. To view the state’s hurricane evacuation routes, click here.

To accommodate evacuation traffic, ALDOT has ordered a halt to non-emergency lane restrictions or lane closures on all state, U.S. and interstate highways. This directive does not apply to construction projects that already have lane restrictions in place.

Parts of Alabama along the Georgia line are expected to experience high winds and heavy, sustained rainfall. Emergency coordinators from ALDOT will be stationed at the Alabama Emergency Management Agency’s command center to work in conjunction with local officials and to direct resources as needed. ALDOT crews have made preparations to deal with storm-related damage as Helene moves inland. Crews across the state will remain on standby for debris removal and repairs arising from storm impacts.

“We maintain a constant state of readiness to respond to emergencies, whether it’s related to crashes on our roadways or the impacts of storms like Hurricane Helene,” said Georg Conner, deputy director of operations for ALDOT. “We are monitoring Helene and have made preparations to respond to any impacts to Alabama’s roadways under ALDOT’S jurisdiction. Our routes leading away from the parts of Florida predicted to be most impacted are open, and our prayers are with our neighbors in the path of this major hurricane.”

For current traffic and road conditions in the state, visit ALGOtraffic.com or download the ALGO Traffic app.

GEORGIA

According to a statement released Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT), all district teams have equipment loaded and crews are on alert, including immediate-response strike teams ready to respond to the hurricane as it approaches and makes landfall overnight on Thursday, Sept. 26 into the morning hours of Friday, Sept. 27.

Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency in Georgia in anticipation of the storm and its projected impacts, effective until Oct. 2, 2024, including the potential for prolonged power outages and downed trees as well as possible tornado.

As the storm moves into the state, according to Georgia DOT, motorists can expect detours and road closures due to debris, downed trees and power lines and potential roadway flooding as the department responds to the weather event.

For up-to-date road closures, call 511 or follow 511GA.

Motorists are advised to avoid non-essential travel, particularly following the storm when roads may still be impacted by debris and could be impassable.

SOUTH CAROLINA

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is also preparing for potential impacts related to Hurricane Helene, the agency said Wednesday. Crews in the affected areas have begun preparing and are ready to respond.

The potential for rain, high winds, and risk of tornadoes means the possibility of debris and flooded roadways. SCDOT encourages drivers experiencing issues on state-maintained roadways to call the agency directly at 855-467-2368.

For up-to-date information about the storm and its impacts, click here.