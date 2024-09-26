The Trucker, Trucker Path announce NTDAS winners

PHOENIX – The Trucker and Trucker Path announced that Joe Plaziak from Temple, Texas is the grand prize winner of the third annual National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes (NTDAS).

Plaziak hauls dry freight on routes between Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Greensboro, North Carolina for Big M Transportation, a freight transportation and logistics company located in Blue Mountain, Mississippi.

“I became a commercial truck driver a little over one year ago because I saw it as an opportunity to make a good living,” Plaziak said. “Being named the Grand Prize winner in the NTDAS was a complete surprise, but it is very much appreciated because it will be a big help on the road. Especially as a new driver, I’m grateful to know that suppliers recognize how hard a job truck driving can be, and that they appreciate our dedication.”

The NTDAS Grand prize included:

● $2,500 in Sheetz gift cards

● $2,500 AMEX gift card, compliments of Double Coin Tires

● 25 complimentary one-night vouchers, good at any US Motel 6

● $500 ExxonMobil fuel card

● Apple iPad, compliments of ZOA Energy Drinks

● Beats by Dre Bluetooth Headphones, compliments of ZOA Energy Drinks

● ZOA Energy Drinks RTIC Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Cooler

● ZOA Energy Drinks-branded clothing

● 12 months of SiriusXM, compliments of Trucker Path

“I’m sure all the sponsors would agree that it’s great to see a new driver to the industry win the NTDAS Grand Prize this year,” said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. “We started this sweepstakes three years ago as our way of recognizing professional truck drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. Each year the number of sponsors, and thus the number of prizes, increases. We’re looking forward to next year!”

The NTDAS recognizes the nation’s truck drivers with prizes that cater specifically to their everyday wants and needs. This year’s title sponsors included Trucker Path, The Trucker Media Group, Sheetz, Double Coin Tires, and Zoa Energy Drinks. Supporting sponsors included Motel 6 and ExxonMobil.

The third annual NTDAS also included five weekly drawings for prize packages worth over $2,100 each. NTDAS Weekly Prize winners were:

July 28: Jacob Stuii, Fairfield, California

August 4: Dennis Whitman, Winterville, North Carolina

August 11: Jeff Yount, Fort Myers, Florida

August 18: Joseph Hendrix, Nahunta, Georgia

August 25: Ryan Delrow, Appleton, Wisconsin

Prizes for the weekly drawings included a $500 Sheetz gift card; a $500 AMEX gift card, compliments of Double Coin Tires; an RTIC Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Cooler and branded clothing, courtesy of ZOA Energy Drinks; five omplimentary one-night vouchers, good at any US Motel 6; a $100 ExxonMobil fuel card; and 12 months of SiriusXM radio service, compliments of Trucker Path.