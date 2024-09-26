TheTrucker.com
Florida driver uninjured after crash

By Bruce Guthrie -
A Florida man walked away from a crash when he ran into a guardrail. (COURTESY OF WFTS)

A Florida television station is reporting that a tractor-trailer driver walked away from a crash unhurt.

The driver was reportedly uninjured after it crashed into a guardrail Thursday morning.

Rebekah Nelson of WFTS reported that the Florida Highway Patrol said that the 45-year-old Ruskin man was driving the tractor-trailer south on I-75, north of SR-60, when it failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

The vehicle then rotated, jackknifed and entered the center median before colliding with the guardrail.

FHP blocked several lanes of traffic due to a fuel leak, according to the report.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
