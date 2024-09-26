Florida driver uninjured after crash

A Florida television station is reporting that a tractor-trailer driver walked away from a crash unhurt.
The driver was reportedly uninjured after it crashed into a guardrail Thursday morning.
Rebekah Nelson of WFTS reported that the Florida Highway Patrol said that the 45-year-old Ruskin man was driving the tractor-trailer south on I-75, north of SR-60, when it failed to negotiate a curve in the road.
The vehicle then rotated, jackknifed and entered the center median before colliding with the guardrail.
FHP blocked several lanes of traffic due to a fuel leak, according to the report.
