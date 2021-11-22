State-by-state: How the infrastructure funds will be spent

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has released state-by-state fact sheets that highlight how funds from the recently enacted infrastructure bill will be spent.

“Americans rely on our transportation infrastructure every day – to get to work, school, loved ones, and to move goods across our economy,” said DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“The once-in-a-generation investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will improve people’s lives in every state in the nation by increasing access to safe, clean, reliable transportation.”

According to the DOT, in California, there are 1,536 bridges and more than 14,220 miles of highway in poor condition. Since 2011, commute times have increased by 14.6% in California, and on average, each driver pays $799 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.

Based on formula funding alone, California would expect to receive approximately $29.5 billion over five years in federal highway formula funding for highways and bridges. On an average annual basis, this is about 44.1% more than the state’s federal-aid highway formula funding under current law.

California can also compete for the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program for economically significant bridges and $15 billion of national funding in the law dedicated to megaprojects, which will deliver substantial economic benefits to communities.

Additionally, California can expect to receive approximately $555 million over five years in formula funding to reduce transportation-related emissions, as well as about $631 million over five years to increase the resilience of its transportation system.

In Pennsylvania, there are 3,353 bridges and more than 7,540 miles of highway in poor condition, according to the DOT.

Since 2011, commute times have increased by 7.6% in Pennsylvania, and on average, each driver pays $620 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.

Based on formula funding , Pennsylvania would expect to receive approximately $13 billion over five years in federal highway formula funding for highways and bridges. On an average annual basis, this is about 40.4% more than the state’s federal-aid highway formula funding under current law.

Just as in California and all other states, Pennsylvania can compete for the Bridge Investment Program and megaprojects funds.

Pennsylvania can expect to receive approximately $265 million over five years in formula funding to reduce transportation-related emissions, in addition to about $301 million over five years to increase the resilience of its transportation system.

