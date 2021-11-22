Oregon raising diesel tax rates

SALEM, Ore. — The State of Oregon has announced that it will be hiking diesel fuel taxes beginning Jan. 1, 2022. The taxes are set using a formula.

Tap here for the new rates.

As an example, an 80,000 pound rig pays $21.50 in fuel taxes per 100 miles currently, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Beginning in 2022, that same rig’s taxes will rise to $23.70 per 100 miles.

Loads above 80,000 pounds will pay even higher taxes. See the PDF link above for more details.

Drivers may claim a credit if they paid Oregon state fuel tax on fuel for a vehicle subject to weight-mile tax. The deduction must be for the reporting period that they used the fuel. Credits for previous reporting periods will not be granted until the time of audit. Drivers must attach copies of fuel invoices to the highway-use tax report.