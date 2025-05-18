Steer tire failure results in semi truck crash, fire shutting down I-65 in Indiana

LOWELL, Ind. — Interstate 65 at mile marker 238.8 in Indiana was temporarily shut down because of a semi crash and fire on Saturday, May 17, according to a report from the Indiana State Police (ISP).

An intermodal semi truck, operated by UPS, was northbound on I-65 just past a construction zone lane restriction when the vehicle lost control, overturned — blocking the entire roadway — and caught fire (see ISP video via X below).

The ISP report shows that one of the truck’s steer tires failed suddenly, causing the accident. The driver escaped the flames and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic on northbound I-65 was backed up into the construction zone for several hours as crews worked to put out the fire and remove debris from the crash. However, the intense heat from the fire damaged the asphalt surface, making it unsafe for traffic.

ISP rerouted all northbound traffic at exit 230 until the damaged asphalt was removed and replace. The highway reopened to traffic at about 5:30 p.m. local time.