Steer tire failure results in semi truck crash, fire shutting down I-65 in Indiana

By Linda Garner-Bunch -
This screenshot, captured from video posted by the Indiana State Police on X, shows the overturned semi truck burning on Interstate 65. (Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

LOWELL, Ind. — Interstate 65 at mile marker 238.8 in Indiana was temporarily shut down because of a semi crash and fire on Saturday, May 17, according to a report from the Indiana State Police (ISP).

An intermodal semi truck, operated by UPS, was northbound on I-65 just past a construction zone lane restriction when the vehicle lost control, overturned — blocking the entire roadway — and caught fire (see ISP video via X below).

The ISP report shows that one of the truck’s steer tires failed suddenly, causing the accident. The driver escaped the flames and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic on northbound I-65 was backed up into the construction zone for several hours as crews worked to put out the fire and remove debris from the crash. However, the intense heat from the fire damaged the asphalt surface, making it unsafe for traffic.

ISP rerouted all northbound traffic at exit 230 until the damaged asphalt was removed and replace. The highway reopened to traffic at about 5:30 p.m. local time.

Once emergency crews extinguished the flames and cleared the debris, a stretch of I-65 was shut down for pavement repair. (Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

Linda Garner-Bunch has been with The Trucker since 2020, picking up the reins as managing editor in 2022. Linda has nearly 40 years of experience in the publishing industry, covering topics from the trucking and automotive industry to employment, real estate, home decor, crafts, cooking, weddings, high school sports — you name it, she’s written about it. She is also an experienced photographer, designer and copy editor who has a heartfelt love for the trucking industry, from the driver’s seat to the C-suite.

