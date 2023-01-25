TheTrucker.com
Street racer collides with tractor-trailer on I-10 in Phoenix

By The Trucker News Staff -
A street race on Interstate 10 in Phoenix, Arizona, ended in a crash with a tractor-trailer that caused several injuries on Jan. 19. (courtesy: Arizona Department of Public Safety via Facebook)

PHOENIX — A street race on Jan. 19 along Interstate 10 in Phoenix ended in a crash with a tractor-trailer that caused several injuries.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said in a Facebook post that a three-vehicle collision happened around 7:55 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-10 near 43rd Avenue. Police reported receiving multiple 911 calls reporting vehicles street racing in the area at the time of the crash.

Arizona troopers said they believe the accident happened when one of the racers, who was driving an Infiniti sedan, swerved right to avoid slowing traffic and lost control of his car, causing him to strike a highway barrier before swerving back into the highway and crashing with a tractor-trailer.

Arizona troopers believe a street racer on Interstate 10 in Phoenix swerved right to avoid slowing traffic and lost control of his car, causing him to strike a highway barrier before swerving back into the highway and crashing with a tractor-trailer. (Courtesy: Arizona Department of Public Safety via Facebook)

The impact from the Infiniti caused the tractor-trailer to swerve left and collide with a pickup truck, almost pinning it against a median barrier.

“The Infiniti driver’s reckless actions resulted in injuries to other motorists, significant damage to multiple vehicles and caused major damage to highway barrier systems,” Arizona DPS stated in the post. “This collision also led to a three-hour road closure, impacting many motorists during their evening commute.”

The impact from a street-racing Infiniti caused a tractor-trailer to swerve left and collide with a pickup truck before striking a median barrier in Phoenix. (Courtesy: Arizona Department of Public Safety via Facebook)

Officers arrested Julian Beltran-Cardenas, 31, of Phoenix, who is identified as the driver of the Infiniti. He is facing charges of racing on highways, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

“Drivers and participants caught engaging in street racing may face penalties including a 20-day vehicle impound, fines, community restitution, and the possibility of jail time for second and subsequent offenses,” Arizona DPS stated.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

