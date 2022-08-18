Study shows commercial fleets can save up to 13% on fuel costs using automation

SAN FRANCISCO — As fuel prices remain high across the nation, everyone is looking for ways to try and save at the pump.

Automated operations company Motive has published a study claiming that businesses can improve fuel efficiency and optimize vehicle maintenance by using data insights and AI-powered automation.

In the study, Motive analyzed more than 800 commercial fleets across a two-year period beginning in January 2020, identified what top fleets with the best fuel performance increase did to improve their fuel efficiency and measured their impact.

Top-performing fleets used the Motive Automated Operations Platform insights to reduce fuel consumption by 13%, according to a news release.

“Using fuel performance data and identifying coaching opportunities, these fleets achieved savings by improving driving behaviors, averaging 79% reduction in hard acceleration, 40% reduction in hard braking and 20% reduction in idling time,” the news release stated. “The top fleets also had an increased focus on maintenance, with 80% more inspections compared to other fleets.”

Motive enabled the top fleets in the sample to save an estimated three million gallons of fuel in 2021 alone. This is equivalent to 31,000 tons of CO2 that were not released into the atmosphere, according to Motive officials.

Motive fleets paid an average price of $3.29 per gallon of fuel during this time, which equates to an average savings of 769 gallons or $2,530 per vehicle in 2021.

“The Motive Vehicle Gateway captures telematics data across a wide range of light, medium-and heavy-duty vehicles,” the news release stated. “Motive uses AI to analyze vehicle telematics data, surface insights and automate the coaching of drivers to improve performance.”

From the Motive Fleet Dashboard, customers can monitor vehicle activity, driver behavior, engine diagnostics, compare benchmarks and take action to improve their operations.

“The data clearly shows that using telematics data and AI to track and improve performance in commercial fleets can result in significant savings on fuel costs and emission,” Jai Ranganathan, chief product officer at Motive, said. “This is part of our commitment to leveraging data and automation across our entire suite of products to improve safety, productivity, and profitability for the businesses that power the physical economy.”

The complete report can be found here.