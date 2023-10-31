Study: Transportation workers benefit most from Daylight Saving Time’s end

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Transportation and utility workers are set to benefit most from gaining an hour with the coming end to Daylight Saving Time (DST), according to a new study.

Business consulting firm Venture Smarter analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and found that 3.6% of all workers reported that they hold regular night shifts.

Among those who work in the transportation and utilities sectors, 6.3% work night shifts, according to the BLS. That’s the highest number of night shift workers among any industrial sector.

“While the extended night shift will be advantageous for the industries with a high proportion of night shift workers, due to increased productivity and profit margins, it’s crucial that employees remain well-rested when navigating a change in routine and working more hours,” a news release from Venture Smarter stated. “Daylight saving time ending can have both positive and negative effects on night shift workers, but the main appeal is an additional hour’s pay — at least for the workers who are reimbursed by their employers correctly.”

Another benefit is that shift workers may find it easier to adapt to their work environment because there’s less natural light during their working hours, which also results in a better sleep quality and increased alertness during their night shift, the news release noted. Those who don’t work nights will also be able to take advantage of an extra hour of sleep on that first night.

“To make the transition smoother, night shift workers may wish to invest in blackout blinds to avoid daylight during their sleep hours,” according to the news release. “Trying to follow a consistent sleep schedule — wherever possible — is also recommended as it helps regulate your body’s internal clock.”

Coming in at second place for the number of night shift workers is the manufacturing industry, where 5.7% of employees carry out their duties while the sun is down. Next is the wholesale and retail trade industry at 5.1%.

Ranking fourth is education and health services, with night workers comprising 4.3% of employees.

Rounding out the top five is the public administration sector. With 4.2% of employees on night shifts, it’s the last industry analyzed to have a higher proportion of night shift workers than the national average.

At the bottom of the ranking, and the sector standing to benefit the least from an additional hour at work, is the information sector.

Of the workers in the sample, only 0.3% worked night shifts.