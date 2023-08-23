Suspect arrested for robbery of Delaware truck stop

LAUREL, Del. — The Delaware State Police have arrested 40-year-old Toshawn Furlow of Laurel, Delaware, for a robbery that took place early Tuesday at the Oasis Travel Plaza truck stop in Laurel.

According to a statement by the Delaware State Police, at about 1:58 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2023, troopers were called to the Oasis Travel Plaza, 30759 Sussex Highway, in response to a robbery that had just occurred.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they were told the suspect entered the store, put his hand in his pocket and threatened to shoot the cashier if she did not open the cash register drawer. The cashier complied, and the suspect allegedly took money and cigarettes before fleeing the scene. The cashier was not hurt and was able to show troopers surveillance video of the robbery.

Later that day, at about 9 a.m., the Seaford Police Department responded to the M&T Bank, 22920 Sussex Highway, for a robbery involving the same suspect, who had been identified as Toshawn Furlow.

Troopers and officers searched for Furlow in the surrounding area. At about 3:03 p.m., officers from the Laurel Police Department, EMS personnel and assisting troopers responded to the Hollybrook Farms Apartments in Laurel for a medical call. Officers arrived and found Furlow in the apartment, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Furlow was taken to Seaford Police Department and charged by troopers for the following crimes:

Robbery First Degree (Felony);

Theft Under $1,500 – 2 counts; and

Menacing

Furlow was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $62,100 cash bond. Furlow faces additional charges of robbery (felony), terroristic threatening (felony), and theft from the Seaford Police Department for the robbery of the M&T Bank.