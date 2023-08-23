Lytx DVIR offers enhanced customizable features to help fleets, drivers ensure safety

SAN DIEGO — During the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) Brake Safety Week, which began Aug. 20 and continues through Aug. 26, truck drivers across North America are taking special notice of their brake systems.

The goal of this annual inspection blitz is to increase the industry’s awareness of brake safety and help ensure commercial vehicles remain safe and compliant. A properly inspected and well-maintained brake system results in safe braking, which helps to reduce the number of highway crashes caused by faulty brakes.

To avoid violations, CVSA recommends thorough brake inspections as noted in its vehicle inspection checklist.

Mandated by the Department of Transportation, Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports (DVIRs) are designed to help commercial fleets and operators to maintain safe brakes and a compliant vehicle. DVIRs can also identify and address issues with other essential vehicle components and systems, such as fuel tank, lights, tire pressure, etc.

The Lytx DVIR solution provides drivers and fleet managers with a comprehensive yet simplified, electronic option for vehicles outside the ELD mandate. The system includes a customizable checklist that can be seamlessly accessed through the Lytx Driver App and Lytx Account. Drivers simply sign into the Driver App using their existing Lytx account to complete each inspection from their smartphone or tablet. To enhance reports and help mechanics better understand issues with a vehicle or trailer, drivers can upload photos and video (up to 3 seconds) to save valuable time and expedite repairs.

To further help fleets stay on top of their brake systems and overall vehicle safety, Lytx DVIR recently added customizable enhancements to help drivers and fleet managers perform more thorough and proactive reporting, as well as further streamline their maintenance programs.

Walkaround photos: Drivers can now be instructed to capture and submit four walkaround photos via the Driver App, giving managers a more complete 360-degree view of the current condition of the vehicle.

Drivers can now be instructed to capture and submit four walkaround photos via the Driver App, giving managers a more complete 360-degree view of the current condition of the vehicle. Multiple inspection lists: Managers who require periodic supplemental inspections can now create multiple lists for select vehicles and trailers that direct drivers to inspect specific items.

Managers who require periodic supplemental inspections can now create multiple lists for select vehicles and trailers that direct drivers to inspect specific items. Email Notifications: To avoid constantly checking each individual DVIR, managers can stay on top of key issues by opting to receive new proactive email notifications that can be customized based on specific items, such as the type of vehicle defect (major, minor, both, etc.).

To avoid constantly checking each individual DVIR, managers can stay on top of key issues by opting to receive new proactive email notifications that can be customized based on specific items, such as the type of vehicle defect (major, minor, both, etc.). Scheduler Enhancement: For fleet managers who prefer more flexibility and customization when scheduling periodic inspections, the new scheduler enhancement tool allows for routine maintenance inspections to be set up in advance and tracked for a specific time period (daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, yearly).

For more information about the Lytx DVIR, click here.